Today in Pictures, Feb 9, 2022
China's Eileen Gu wins inaugural women's freeski at Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, Covid cases surge in Hong Kong, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
Eileen Gu of China reacts after winning the gold medal during the women's big air freestyle skiing final at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Members of the public line up at a Covid-19 testing facility in Hong Kong, China, on February 8, 2022. Hong Kong is extending gathering limits to private premises for the first time in an attempt to keep residents from socializing as it fights an unprecedented outbreak.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) in Moscow on February 7, 2022, for talks in an effort to find common ground on Ukraine and NATO, at the start of a week of intense diplomacy over fears Russia is preparing an invasion of its pro-Western neighbour.
PHOTO: AFP
Starlings overfly Zaragoza, Spain, on February 8, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Colourful block of flats at Blk 18 Bedok South Road on February 8, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
An Indian laborer hangs dyed yarn for drying under the sun at a textile mill in Mangalagiri near Vijayawada, in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India, February 8, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An aerial view shows the layout for the planting of trees in the shape of an eye, to create 'The Forest Eye', set to be the largest living forest feature in England, in Dalby Forest near Scarborough, north east England, on February 8, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Boatmen wait for passengers along the Buriganga river in Dhaka on February 7, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A man works on giant figures of (from L) presidential candidates Eric Zemmour, Valerie Pecresse, Marine Le Pen, Jean Luc Melanchon and Yannick Jadot as part of the preparation of floats for the upcoming 2022 Nice Carnival, on the French riviera city of Nice, on February 7, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Guests view the Imagine Picasso - The Immersive Exhibition during a media preview at Skylight at The Armory on February 8, 2022, in San Francisco, California.
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
