Today in Pictures, Feb 9, 2021

Preview of giant lantern sets at this year’s River Hongbao event, Covid-19 testing for Chinatown workers, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

35 min ago
This family dinner scene, taken on Feb 8, 2021, is among the 24 giant lantern sets that are part of this year’s River Hongbao event, which is set to open at Gardens by the Bay on Feb 10. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/DESMOND WEE
People queueing for their swab test outside Kreta Ayer People's Theatre in Chinatown on Feb 8, 2021. More than 70 people were seen waiting to get swabbed at lunchtime, as staff in personal protective equipment conducted registration and took their temperatures. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Aerospace avionics lecturer Goh Leng Chuan flying the T-REX 450 RC in the fully netted drone flying arena at ITE College Central on Feb 8, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/TIMOTHY DAVID
A police vehicle fires water cannon in an attempt to disperse protesters during a demonstration against the military coup in Naypyidaw on Feb 8, 2021 PHOTO: AFP
Media mogul Jimmy Lai (C) is escorted out of a Correctional Services Department vehicle and into the Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong, China, on Feb 9, 2021. Lai returned to court and has applied for bail after being accused of colluding with foreign forces under the national security law. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Rescue workers on small boats help residents in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, France, Feb 8, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on Feb 7, 2021 at Tampa, FL, USA. PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS
This photo taken on Feb 6, 2021 shows migrant workers watching a free outdoor movie provided by the Hanjiang District Government in Yangzhou, in China's eastern Jiangsu Province, as part of an effort to provide entertainment for workers who are being discouraged from traveling during upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations, to reduce the risk of the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.PHOTO: AFP
People walk with a dog past deer during snowfall as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, in Sevenoaks, Britain, Feb 8, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
The Kraken house float, on Memphis St., in Lakeview, is one of thousands in the New Orleans area decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in Louisiana, U.S., Feb 7, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS