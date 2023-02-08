Today in Pictures, Feb 8, 2023

Wearable onion-shaped beanbag in Japan, Flamingos gather at the Ras al-Khor wildlife sanctuary in Dubai and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
32 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
Yuu Matsuzaki, a product buyer for the Marui Group tries on the wearable beanbag during a photo opportunity at a pop-up booth of the Shinjuku Marui main department store in Tokyo, Japan Feb 6, 2023. While the beanbag's onion-shaped goofy style made it a hit on Japanese social media earlier this month, the main goal was relaxation, according to Shogo Takikawa, a representative of the beanbag's manufacturer, Takikou Sewing. PHOTO: REUTERS
A flamboyance of flamingos gather at the Ras al-Khor wildlife sanctuary in Dubai. PHOTO: AFP
This picture provided by the US Navy shows sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in the Atlantic ocean on Feb 5, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Waste collectors paddling polystyrene boats as they look for plastic and glass to recycle in Pazundaung Creek in Yangon. Dozens of Myanmar waste collectors are taking to the murky waters of a Yangon creek after being driven to find work by a post-coup economic crisis. PHOTO: AFP
Raphael Haaser of Austria in action during the Super-G run of the Men's Alpine Combined event at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships in Meribel, France, Feb 07, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Handout photograph taken and released by Turkish agency DHA (Demiroren News Agency) shows smoke rising from burning containers at the harbour of Iskenderun in Hatay, a day after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeast, on Feb 7, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A resident looks at the light beaming from a freshly installed Amandla Elanga bottle globe inside her shack in an informal settlement in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion. The bottle globe provides day light from a two litre plastic bottle installed onto the roof of a shack by reflecting light from the sun: it contains a solution of water and and household bleach which also disinfects the water. PHOTO: AFP
A handout picture provided by the Iranian Army office on Feb 7, 2023 shows a fighter jet during the unveiling of Iran's first underground military air base in an undisclosed location. PHOTO: AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top