The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Feb 8, 2023
Wearable onion-shaped beanbag in Japan, Flamingos gather at the Ras al-Khor wildlife sanctuary in Dubai and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
32 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wt96
Yuu Matsuzaki, a product buyer for the Marui Group tries on the wearable beanbag during a photo opportunity at a pop-up booth of the Shinjuku Marui main department store in Tokyo, Japan Feb 6, 2023. While the beanbag's onion-shaped goofy style made it a hit on Japanese social media earlier this month, the main goal was relaxation, according to Shogo Takikawa, a representative of the beanbag's manufacturer, Takikou Sewing.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A flamboyance of flamingos gather at the Ras al-Khor wildlife sanctuary in Dubai.
PHOTO: AFP
This picture provided by the US Navy shows sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in the Atlantic ocean on Feb 5, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Waste collectors paddling polystyrene boats as they look for plastic and glass to recycle in Pazundaung Creek in Yangon. Dozens of Myanmar waste collectors are taking to the murky waters of a Yangon creek after being driven to find work by a post-coup economic crisis.
PHOTO: AFP
Raphael Haaser of Austria in action during the Super-G run of the Men's Alpine Combined event at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships in Meribel, France, Feb 07, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Handout photograph taken and released by Turkish agency DHA (Demiroren News Agency) shows smoke rising from burning containers at the harbour of Iskenderun in Hatay, a day after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeast, on Feb 7, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A resident looks at the light beaming from a freshly installed Amandla Elanga bottle globe inside her shack in an informal settlement in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion. The bottle globe provides day light from a two litre plastic bottle installed onto the roof of a shack by reflecting light from the sun: it contains a solution of water and and household bleach which also disinfects the water.
PHOTO: AFP
A handout picture provided by the Iranian Army office on Feb 7, 2023 shows a fighter jet during the unveiling of Iran's first underground military air base in an undisclosed location.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top