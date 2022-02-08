The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Feb 8, 2022
SAF conducts anti-terror exercise in Buona Vista, bus crashes in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Published
A counter-terrorism exercise involving a simulated hostage situation was conducted by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) at The Star Vista in Buona Vista from yesterday night, February 7, 2022, till early this morning.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GIN TAY
This picture taken in Mangunan, Bantul, Yogyakarta on February 6, 2022, shows residents checking a bus after it crashed killing 13 people and injuring dozens of others, police said.
PHOTO: AFP
Locals prepare to release a wild crocodile back to the river after removing a tyre from its neck, in Palu, Central Sulawesi province, Indonesia, February 7, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto February 7, 2022.
PHOTO: ANTARA FOTO VIA REUTERS
Cars stop before a flooded area, after Cyclone Batsirai made landfall, on a road in Vohiparara, Madagascar, February 6, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A military instructor teaches civilians holding wooden replicas of Kalashnikov rifles, as they take part in a training session at an abandoned factory in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on February 6, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
This picture taken on February 7, 2022, shows a view of Dubai's Museum of the Future which will open to the public on February 22.
PHOTO: AFP
A long exposure picture shows stars above the abandoned car on a bank of the Ili River in Almaty region, Kazakhstan, February 5, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People walk at the art installation "Nowhere" by Gregory Orekhov at the Malevich park near the village of Razdory, outside Moscow, Russia, February 6, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The sun sets behind the Sheikh Jaber Causeway in Kuwait City on February 6, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Norway's Johanne Killi competes in the freestyle skiing women's freeski big air final run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Big Air Shougang in Beijing on February 8, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
TODAY IN PICTURES
