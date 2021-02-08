Today in Pictures, Feb 8, 2021

Preparations underway for Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Bogor, Indonesia, glacier crashes into dam in Uttarakhand, India, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
35 min ago
Workers clean a giant Buddha statue at a temple ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia, on Feb 7, 2021 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
People walk past a destroyed dam after a Himalayan glacier broke and crashed into the dam at Raini Chak Lata village in Chamoli district, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Feb 7, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Participants rehearsing for the Chingay 2021 parade on Feb 6, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/CHONG JUN LIANG
Southern variants of lions used in lion dance performances during a media preview of the River Hongbao 2021 lion dance exhibition at Gardens by the Bay on Feb 6, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
Certis Cisco crowd control officers directing pedestrians at a traffic junction along Trengganu Street in Chinatown on Feb 6, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO
The national Clean Tables Campaign was launched on Feb 6, 2021, at Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre (shown) and Broadway Coffee Shop in Jurong East to encourage people to clean up after eating at public food places. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/NG SOR LUAN
Flames and smoke rise over a high-voltage power station after a fire broke out in Aspropyrgos near Athens, Greece, Feb 8, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
This image shows a partial view of the northern Algerian port city of Oran engulfed in a yellow cloud of dust, during a sand storm, on Feb 5, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
People cross the street as snow falls in North Bergen, New Jersey on Feb 7, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Participants ride down a slope during the "Sunnyfest" festival of unusual sledges in the town of Mamadysh in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, on Feb 6, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS