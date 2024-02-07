Today in Pictures, Feb 7, 2024

Divers performing a dragon dance in Bangkok, Thailand, people practising a traditional dragon dance in Bogor, West Java, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Divers performing a dragon dance ahead of the Lunar New Year celebration at the Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World aquarium in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb 6, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Community members practising to perform a traditional dragon dance ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year at an abandoned factory in Bogor, West Java on Feb 6, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Austria's Alexander Hart in action during the men's 3m springboard preliminary round at the World Aquatics Championships held at the Hamad Aquatic Centre, Doha, Qatar on Feb 6, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man looking on while standing near a pile of burning debris, during a demonstration in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Feb 6, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Real Mallorca's Slovak goalkeeper, Dominik Greif (R) punching the ball out during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi-final first leg football match between RCD Mallorca and Real Sociedad at the Mallorca Son Moix stadium in Palma de Mallorca on Feb 6, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Jockeys competing during a traditional equestrian competition in Yangon on Feb 6, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A woman cooking, as displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, take shelter in a tent camp amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, near the border with Egypt in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Feb 6, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Lamplighter Aran Osman inspecting one of the remaining gas lamps in Westminster in London, Britain, Feb 6, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Smoke billowing during Israeli bombardment in Rafah on the southern Gaza Strip on Feb 6, 2024 amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. PHOTO: AFP
A participant walking with a horse during a traditional equestrian competition in Yangon on Feb 6, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

