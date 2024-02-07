The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
Lianhe Zaobao
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Feb 7, 2024
Divers performing a dragon dance in Bangkok, Thailand, people practising a traditional dragon dance in Bogor, West Java, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
50 sec ago
Published
2 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
Twitter
FB Messenger
Email
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/Kei3
Divers performing a dragon dance ahead of the Lunar New Year celebration at the Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World aquarium in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb 6, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Community members practising to perform a traditional dragon dance ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year at an abandoned factory in Bogor, West Java on Feb 6, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Austria's Alexander Hart in action during the men's 3m springboard preliminary round at the World Aquatics Championships held at the Hamad Aquatic Centre, Doha, Qatar on Feb 6, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man looking on while standing near a pile of burning debris, during a demonstration in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Feb 6, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Real Mallorca's Slovak goalkeeper, Dominik Greif (R) punching the ball out during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi-final first leg football match between RCD Mallorca and Real Sociedad at the Mallorca Son Moix stadium in Palma de Mallorca on Feb 6, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Jockeys competing during a traditional equestrian competition in Yangon on Feb 6, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman cooking, as displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, take shelter in a tent camp amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, near the border with Egypt in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Feb 6, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Lamplighter Aran Osman inspecting one of the remaining gas lamps in Westminster in London, Britain, Feb 6, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Smoke billowing during Israeli bombardment in Rafah on the southern Gaza Strip on Feb 6, 2024 amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
PHOTO: AFP
A participant walking with a horse during a traditional equestrian competition in Yangon on Feb 6, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top