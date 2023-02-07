The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Feb 7, 2023
McDonald’s giant Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese burger exhibit in Singapore, Full moon sets behind Les Jumelles mountain peak in Switzerland, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Fast food chain McDonalds has set up a giant burger exhibit to advertise their Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese burger at Waterway Point mall on Feb 6, 2023.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
The full moon sets behind the mountains including the twin peaks of Les Jumelles in the Chablais Valaisan, as seen from Aigle, Switzerland on Feb 6, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Muay Thai fighters perform the traditional Wai Kru ceremony during a festival for the Thai martial art in Rajabhakti Park in Hua Hin on Feb 6, 2023, as some 3,360 exponents gathered in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most people taking part in the Wai Kru ritual at once.
PHOTO: AFP
Activists of the environmental NGO Greenpeace climb on a Shell platform during an action, on the way to the North Sea, to expand an existing oil and gas field, off the coast of Cherbourg, northwestern France, on Feb 6, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A view shows the solar panels of AlpinSolar power plant of Swiss Axpo energy company, on the dam of Lake Muttsee, near Linthal, Switzerland, Jan 23, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An artist's decoration of a room inside the Imperial Hotel hosting the Tel Aviv Pop-Up Museum, in central Tel Aviv on Feb 6, 2023. A total of 50 artists took over an unused floor of the hotel and turned the rooms into exhibits of a temporary art museum.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Members of the US Navy and NASA Landing and Recovery Team practice retrieving astronauts from a test version of the Orion capsule on Feb 6, 2023 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The recovery team is conducting the tests for when the Orion spacecraft splashes down in the Pacific Ocean starting with the Artemis II mission possibly in 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Firefighters are seen during a fire in Puren, Araucania region, Chile on Feb 4, 2023. At least 23 people have died in hundreds of forest fires whipped up amid a blistering heat wave in south central Chile, a senior government official said Saturday night.
PHOTO: AFP
