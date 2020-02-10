Today in Pictures, Feb 7, 2020

Spectators watching the second stage of the Freeride World Tour skiing and snowboarding competition in Kicking Horse Mountain Resort above Golden, British Columbia, Canada; a mourner holding flowers at a vigil for victims following a mass shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
