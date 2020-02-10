Today in Pictures, Feb 7, 2020

Spectators watching the second stage of the Freeride World Tour skiing and snowboarding competition in Kicking Horse Mountain Resort above Golden, British Columbia, Canada; a mourner holding flowers at a vigil for victims following a mass shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Spectators watch the second stage of the Freeride World Tour skiing and snowboarding competition in Kicking Horse Mountain Resort above Golden, British Columbia, in Canada, on Feb 7, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
People observe a full snow moon rising as they visit the Areios Pagos hill at the archaeological site of the Acropolis in Athens, Greece, on Feb 9, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller in action during game against RB Leipzig in Allianz Arena, in Munich, Germany, on Feb 9, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
People dressed in 1950s-style outfits pose during the 27th Rockin' Race Jamboree International Festival in Torremolinos, on Feb 7, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Buddhist devotees release a lantern as they celebrate Makha Bucha Day, which commemorates Buddha's teachings, in Kandal province outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Feb 8, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Horseball players from France and Canada play at the Hyde Park equestrian centre in the village of Kok-Dzhar near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Feb 9, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A mourner holds flowers at a vigil for victims following a mass shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, on Feb 9, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
A man watches as Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Grand Canal during the Carnival in Venice, Italy, on Feb 9, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Australia's Ellyse Perry sends down a delivery to the England batswoman during a women's T20 International cricket match in Melbourne, on Feb 9, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
A spotted seal swims in a water tank at the Asahiyama zoo in Asahikawa, northern Japan, on Feb 7, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
