Today in Pictures, Feb 6, 2024
Unveiling of “teamLab” Borderless exhibition in Tokyo, Japan; team China competing in the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
Members of the media standing in an artwork during a media preview of the digital art of the Japanese collective "teamLab" Borderless exhibition at Azabudai Hills in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 5, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
China's Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi competing in the final of the women's duet technical artistic swimming event during the 2024 World Aquatics Championships at Aspire Dome in Doha on Feb 5, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Swiss artist Alain Roche playing the piano hanging from a crane during a concert in Munich, Germany, Feb 5, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A motorcyclist arriving at a fuel station shrouded in fog on a winter morning on the outskirts of Lahore, Pakistan, Feb 5, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERRS
Pedestrians walking past an advertisement of Inter Miami's Argentine forward Lionel Messi at a shopping street in Shibuya district of Tokyo on Feb 5, 2024, ahead of the friendly football match between Inter Miami and Vissel Kobe on February 7.
PHOTO: AFP
An old American car passing along the flooded malecon due to a cold front in Havanna, on Feb 5, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party's chairman and barrister Gohar Ali Khan's supporters attending an election campaign rally in Buner on Feb 5, 2024, ahead of the national elections.
PHOTO: AFP
Employees inspecting an installation that forms part of 'Cute', an exhibition which incorporates the Hello Kitty figure, whilst exploring the idea of cuteness in contemporary culture, at Somerset House in London, Britain, Feb 5, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Spain's Alisa Ozhogin and Iris Casas perform during the women's duet technical final at the World Aquatics Championships in the Aspire Dome, Doha, Qatar on Feb 5, 2024
PHOTO: REUTERS
Visitors watching a light display during a tour of the digital art of the Japanese collective "teamLab" Borderless exhibition in Tokyo on Feb 5, 2024, ahead of the public opening on February 9.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
