Today in Pictures, Feb 6, 2023

Thousands of sky lanterns being launched in Pingxi, New Taipei City, devotees carry kavadis during Thaipusam festival in Singapore, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

People release sky lanterns during the celebration of the Sky Lantern Festival, in Pingxi, New Taipei City, Taiwan on 05 February 2023. Local Taiwanese and foreign tourists released thousand of lanterns into the sky to wish for peace and happiness. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Devotees carry kavadis from Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple to Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Singapore during Thaipusam festival 2023. ST PHOTO : MARK CHEONG
People take part in a parade during the Chap Go Meh Festival in Singkawang, West Kalimantan on February 5, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
A woman dressed in fifties-style outfits poses on the rear of a car during the 29th Rockin' Race Jamboree International Festival in Torremolinos, southern Spain. PHOTO : AFP
A performer takes part in a folk dance with firecrackers on the Lantern Festival, which marks the end of the Lunar New Year celebrations, in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China on February 5, 2023. PHOTO : REUTERS
Hindu devotees take part in a bathing ritual on the last day of the month-long Madhav Narayan festival along the river Hanumante in Bhaktapur on the outskirts of Kathmandu on February 5, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
Traditional dancers perform during the annual Buddhist cultural pageant at the historic Gangaramaya Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 05 February 2023. The annual Navam Perahera is a two-day religious and cultural pageant held every year in the month of February at the Gangaramaya Buddhist Temple. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Chrach Pov, a Cambodian man fulfills his unfinished dream of flying by building a house that is shaped like an airplane. Here, visitors take pictures in front of his "airplane house" built in Siem Reap province, Cambodia. PHOTO : REUTERS
A green wall with giant red poppies where visitors can write their reflections on stories of the prisoners of war on a message card and attach their handmade poppies, at the Changi Chapel and Museum.
The giant red poppies were made by Ms Koh Pei Li, 39, paper artist and art teacher, as part of her installation. ST PHOTO : LIM YAOHUI

