Today in Pictures, Feb 5, 2024
Heavy snowfall in Huai’an, eastern China’; Chingay Parade 2024 and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
32 min ago
Published
32 min ago
https://str.sg/wpmib
A woman riding her scooter as a dog chases her during heavy snowfall in Huai'an, in eastern China's Jiangsu province on Feb 4, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A performer standing on a raised platform atop the float "Petals of Passion" waves at the audience during Act 3 of the preview of this year’s Chingay Parade, which was held at the F1 Pit Building on Feb 3, 2024. Themed "Blossom", Chingay Parade 2024 will celebrate Singapore's multiculturalism, diverse talents and collective spirit.
ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
Spectators reacting during a match between Inter Miami and the Hong Kong XI in Hong Kong on Feb. 4, 2024. The much-hyped Lionel Messi appearance in Hong Kong intended to lift the citys spirits ended with boos and jeers as the Argentinian World Cup winner sat out his teams friendly with a local team.
PHOTO: Bloomberg
A surfer surfing under a rainbow near the sight of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at on Feb 4, 2024 in California.
PHOTO: AFP
An aerial view capturing the aftermath of a wildfire in Villa Independencia, Valparaiso region, Chile, on February 4, 2024. The death toll from the forest fires in Chile rose to 112 people with 40 active outbreaks currently being fought, as reported by the Ministry of the Interior.
PHOTO: AFP
Close to 100 macaw parrots and 50 people came together to let their birds fly freely at an open space near Lentor Gardens on Feb 4, 2024. The informal interest group also organised a party to celebrate some birthdays and tossed Yu Sheng to commemorate Chinese New Year in Singapore.
ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
Artists in costumes participating a traditional carnival, in the streets of Mexico City on Feb 4, 2024. After the government of Mexico City issued a declaration proclaiming carnivals in Mexico City as Intangible Cultural Heritage, the 'Carnival of Carnivals' was carried out, an event featuring troupes from ten municipalities
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
China’s Chen Xizi and Xing Jianing competing in the ice dance free dance at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Shanghai on Feb 4, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
