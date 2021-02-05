Today in Pictures, Feb 5, 2021

Golden Penda flowers bloom at Tampines Central Park, Bukit Timah Truss Bridge decorated with upcycled materials, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Flowering of Xanthostemon chrysanthus or commonly known as Golden Penda, at Tampines Central Park on Feb 4, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Bukit Timah Truss Bridge adorned with lanterns and flowers hand-crafted by residents and volunteers in a photo taken on Feb 3, 2021. To promote the concept of sustainability, the decorative items were upcycled from materials such as used plastic bags and bottles. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
People queueing to deposit money at 9.25am at the POSB Tampines Central Branch on Feb 4, 2021. The most auspicious timing for most zodiacs to deposit money for Li Chun is between 9am to 11am today. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Men sit in a car submerged in flood waters after the Garonne river rose above nine meters in La Reole, France, on Feb 4, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Nubian ibexes walk in a street during a national lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic crisis in the southern Israeli city of Mitzpe Ramon in the Negev desert on Febr 4, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A photo issued on Feb 4, 2021, shows disabled dogs in mobility aids running during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, on Jan 26, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A lion cub is vaccinated against cat and sneezing disease at Burgers' Zoo in Arnhem, in the Netherlands on Feb 4, 2021. PHOTO: ANP VIA AFP
Workers clean the exterior of the Museum of the Future, currently under construction, in the Gulf emirate of Dubai on Feb 3, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A folk artist performs a diabolo dragon dance, a traditional Chinese performance, in front of one of the buildings at the Qingshan Ancient Town in Qingzhou, in eastern China's Shandong province on Feb 4, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, leaps into action, seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy, on Feb 3, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Lightning illuminates the sky above the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, on Feb 3, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS