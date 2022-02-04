Today in Pictures, Feb 4, 2022

Samuel Seah cleaning his wall which was covered in soot on February 3, 2022. The fire that engulfed the 10th-floor unit at Block 39 Telok Blangah Rise put paid to Samuel’s Chinese New Year plans. A layer of soot still covers the walls and ceilings of the 62-year-old’s 12th-floor flat even after days of cleaning, while a burning smell lingers.

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO