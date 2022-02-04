The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Feb 4, 2022
Aftermath of fire at Telok Blangah, US Special Forces raid compound in Syria, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Samuel Seah cleaning his wall which was covered in soot on February 3, 2022. The fire that engulfed the 10th-floor unit at Block 39 Telok Blangah Rise put paid to Samuel’s Chinese New Year plans. A layer of soot still covers the walls and ceilings of the 62-year-old’s 12th-floor flat even after days of cleaning, while a burning smell lingers.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO
Syrians gather on February 3, 2022, at the scene following an overnight raid by US special operations forces against suspected jihadists in northwestern Syria which left at least nine people dead, including three civilians.
PHOTO: AFP
New York police officers gather for the funeral of NYPD officer Wilbert Mora on February 2, 2022, in New York. Mora, 27, along with partner Jason Rivera, were killed on January 21, as they responded to a domestic violence emergency.
PHOTO: AFP
Ukrainian soldiers use a boat to cross a river to one of their front line positions in Schastia, Ukraine on Feb. 3, 2022. In a public rebuke of Russia, Turkey will expand supplies of one of the Ukrainian Army’s most sophisticated weapons, a long-range, Turkish-made armed drone.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Chinese people sit on chairs outfitted with ice skates on the frozen surface of a lake at Taoranting Park during the holidays of Chinese lunar new year, in Beijing, China, February 2, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Italian Air Force's aerobatic display team, the Frecce Tricolori, perform on the day of the inauguration of the President of the Italian Republic, in Rome, Italy, February 3, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An old American car is seen in Havana as a rainbow appears in the sky, on February 3, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A common kingfisher (Alcedo atthis) holds a fish in its beak while sitting on a branch of a tree in Tiszaalpar, Hungary, February 2, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Actor Jackie Chan holds the Olympic Torch at the Badaling Great Wall on the second day of the torch relay in Beijing on February 3, 2022, a day before the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
PHOTO: AFP
An athlete takes part in a snowboard slopestyle practice session at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou on February 3, 2022, ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
PHOTO: AFP
TODAY IN PICTURES
