Today in Pictures, Feb 4, 2021

People in Myanmar bang pots in protest against military coup, Lunar New Year decorations in Bangkok, Thailand, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A man hits a plastic container to make noise after calls for protest went out on social media in Yangon on Feb 3, 2021, as Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was formally charged on Wednesday two days after she was detained in a military coup.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman takes a selfie under festive decorations for the upcoming Lunar New Year outside a shopping mall in Bangkok on Feb 3, 2021.
PHOTO: AFP
People watch the sunset from a jetty decorated with lights installed to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Hong Kong, China, Feb 3, 2021.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Indian Air Force's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) 'Sarang' acrobatic team performs during the first day of the Aero India 2021 Airshow at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangalore on Feb 3, 2021.
PHOTO: AFP
Mourners pay their respects during a Congressional tribute to the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick who lies in honor in the Rotunda of the US Capitol building on Feb 3, 2021, in Washington, DC. The US Capitol police officer died after being
PHOTO: AFP
A photo released on Feb 1, 2021, shows municipal health workers travelling on a boat along the Solimoes river banks, where Ribeirinhos (river dwellers) live, to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine for the coronavirus disease to the residents, i
PHOTO: REUTERS
A shark is transported on a motorbike at a traditional fish market in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, on Feb 3, 2021.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The elephant cow Omysha dives under water at the Zoo in Zurich, Switzerland, on Feb 3, 2021.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A picture shows a giant inflatable character in shape of a baby during a demonstration by members of the conservative group called "Manif pour Tous" (Protest for Everyone) against a new bioethics bill which faces a second hearing in the French Senat
PHOTO: AFP
Fabio Fognini of Italy reacts during Round 2 of the ATP Cup tennis match against Benoit Paire of France at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, on Feb 3, 2021.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE