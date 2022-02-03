Today in Pictures, Feb 3, 2022

Clinics open over CNY holiday see long queues, mudslides in Quito, Ecuador, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
33 min ago
People queueing outside Intemedical Kovan clinic on February 2, 2022. Clinics reported long queues over the Chinese New Year holiday even as the Ministry of Health announced last Saturday that 988 general practitioner clinics would be operating from Monday to Wednesday. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
Aerial view of mud after a flood in La Gasca neighborhood, northern Quito, Ecuador, on February 1, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Punters hoping to get lucky this Chinese New Year formed snaking queues outside several Singapore Pools branches on February 2, 2022, including this branch at Hougang. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/THADDEUS ANG
Members of the public look at strong waves in Saint-Denis, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, on February 2, 2022, ahead of the passage of tropical cyclone Batsirai. PHOTO: AFP
An aerial photo made with a drone shows ice formations around Cana Island and the Cana Island Lighthouse on Lake Michigan near Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin, February 2, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man enjoys hot waters at a natural mineral spring near the village of Rupite on a cold winter day on February 2, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Visitors at Changi Beach during low tide on February 2, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/THADDEUS ANG
Indian Coast Guard personnel demonstrate their skills to the people on the occasion of 46th Raising Day of the Indian Coast Guard, at Marina beach, in Chennai, India, February 1, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Colorful lanterns of sea creatures are displayed at the REACH at Kennedy Center on February 2, 2022, in Washington, DC. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
A Balearica Regulorum, is pictured in its enclosure at the Rabat zoo, in the Moroccan capital, on February 2, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top