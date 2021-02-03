Today in Pictures, Feb 3, 2021

Setting up of River Hongbao decorations, medical workers protest in Myanmar, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

With this year’s River Hongbao event set to begin next week at Gardens by the Bay, works were under way on Feb 2, 2021, to put the final touches to the centrepiece, an 18m-tall God of Fortune display. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Medical workers wearing red ribbons pose during a protest against the coup that ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, at Yangon General Hospital, in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 3, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
People waiting to enter the wet market at Chinatown Complex on the morning of Feb 2, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/NG SOR LUAN
The SpaceX Starship SN9 explodes into a fireball after its high altitude test flight from test facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, U.S. Feb 2, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of the Fire Department respond to a gas pipe explosion in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb 2, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man removes snow from a car during a snowstorm in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., on Feb 2, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A U.S. Capitol Police Officer salutes an urn holding the remains of fellow officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries he sustained while protecting the U.S. Capitol during the Jan 6 attack on the building, as he lies in honor in the Capitol Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., Feb 2, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A worker installs traditional Chinese lanterns along an alley ahead of the Lunar New Year of the Ox in Beijing on Feb 2, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
This aerial view shows teams competing during an ice dragon boat race on a frozen river in Shenyang, in northeastern China's Liaoning province on Feb 2, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
This photo taken on Feb 2, 2021, shows people feeding wild geese among the mist lifting from a lake in Shenyang, in northeastern China's Liaoning province. PHOTO: AFP