Today in Pictures, Feb 28, 2023

Football fans throw toys on to pitch for children affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and neighbouring Syria, Cherry blossoms in Japan, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Besiktas' Cenk Tosun reacts as fans throw toys on the pitch for children affected by earthquake during a Turkish Super League match between Besiktas and Antalyaspor at Vodafone Park in Istanbul, Turkey Feb 26, 2023. The Turkish Super Lig game, which ended 0-0, was paused after 4min 17sec to allow fans to throw the gifts on to the pitch. The earthquake first struck Turkey at 4.17am local time on Feb 6, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A train travelling past Kawazu cherry blossom trees, one of the earliest blooming cherry blossoms in Japan, in Miura city of Kanagawa Prefecture on Feb 27, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
An aerial view of an olive grove in Tepehan, Turkey, split in two by a crevice caused by the earthquake. A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey on Feb. 27, 2023, killing at least one person and trapping others in collapsed buildings three weeks after a devastating quake struck the same region, leaving more than 50,000 people dead in the country and in neighboring Syria. PHOTO: The New York Times
People watches the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 21 second-generation Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on Feb 27, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Volunteer Mohammed Alaa al-Jalil tends cats rescued from the rubble of earthquake-devastated buildings at an animal shelter in al-Bab, in the rebel-held Syrian province of Aleppo. A 7.8-magnitude quake struck Syria and Turkey in early February, killing more than 45,000 people across both countries. PHOTO: AFP
Revellers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece, Feb 27, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial view of a scrapyard where cars were torched overnight, in the Palestinian town of Huwara near Nablus in the occupied West Bank. Two Israelis living in the Har Bracha settlement near Nablus were killed on Feb 26, 2023 in a "Palestinian terror attack", officials said, sparking violence in which a Palestinian man was killed, while settlers torched homes in revenge. PHOTO: AFP
General view of Agua Dulce beach in Lima on Feb 26, 2023. Agua Dulce beach is usually a sea of humanity, packed with as many as 40,000 people a day at the height of Peru’s Southern Hemisphere summer, which runs from December to March. PHOTO: AFP
People watch the northern lights, aurora borealis, in central Stockholm, Sweden, on Feb. 27, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

