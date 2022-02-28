The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Feb 28, 2022
Floods in Lismore, Australia, Niagara Falls lights up in the colours of Ukrainian flag, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
21 min ago
Residents evacuate as flooding occurs in the town of Lismore, northeastern New South Wales, Australia, Feb 28, 2022. A severe weather warning is in place for southeast Queensland and areas in northern New South Wales as wild weather and dangerous flooding continues to severely impact large swathes of both states.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls are lit in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, following the Russian invasion in Ukraine, as seen from Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, Feb 27, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Worshippers during Sunday morning services at St. Paraskeva Orthodox Church in Kalynivka, southwest of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Feb 27, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
People gather in a tent to avoid aftershocks in West Pasaman, Indonesia's West Sumatra province on Feb 26, 2022, a day after a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the region.
PHOTO: AFP
Pink Mempat tree blooming at East Coast Park on Feb 27, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/CHONG JUN LIANG
A picture taken on Feb 25, 2022, shows a male infant rhinoceros, born on Feb 18, in its enclosure at the Amneville zoological park, in Amneville, eastern France.
PHOTO: AFP
Members of the Akash Ganga, a Sky diving team of the Indian Air Force, performs during a special function at the Royal Calcutta Turf Club (RCTC) in Kolkata on Feb 26, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
The Swiss Air Force PC-7 Team fly in front of the 4506 meters high Weisshorn mountain in the Swiss Alps prior to the start of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on Feb 26, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Spectators watch as a surfer rides a wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare on Feb 25, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A picture taken early on Feb 27, 2022, shows a crescent of moon above the 4506 meters high Weisshorn mountain in the Swiss alps from Crans-Montana, Switzerland.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel here
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
