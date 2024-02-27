The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
Lianhe Zaobao
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Feb 27, 2024
‘The Bombing of Master Han Dan’ celebration in Taiwan, soaring temperature in Peru, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
Feb 27, 2024, 02:24 PM
Published
Feb 27, 2024, 02:24 PM
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
Twitter
FB Messenger
Email
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
A reveler holds branches while passing through a firecrackers' bombardment during the 'The Bombing of Master Han Dan' celebration in Taitung, Taiwan, Feb 25. The Bombing of Master Han Dan is a ritual held on the 15th day of the Lunar New Year. The ritual consists in hurling firecrackers at a bare-chested man being carried atop a palanquin, a practice believed to bring good luck and ward off evil spirits.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Bathers enjoy a summer day due to the high temperatures at Agua Dulce beach in the Chorrillos district, Lima, Peru, Feb 25.
PHOTO : REUTERS
Relatives of Guatemala's 1960-96 civil war victims take part in a march to mark the 25th anniversary of the publication of the Truth Commission's report in Guatemala City on Feb 25, 2024. The report confirmed that more than 200,000 people died or disappeared during the 36-year civil war and held Guatemala's Army responsible of 93 percent of the crimes.
PHOTO : AFP
A donkey-pulled car passes in front of the Al-Faruq mosque, levelled by Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on a foggy day on Feb 25, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
PHOTO : AFP
A group of children enjoying the view of the coastal strip of Panama City on Feb 25, 2024.
PHOTO : AFP
A woman jumps with a virtual image in background on the stand of Taiwanese consumer electronics company HTC at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the telecom industry's biggest annual gathering, in Barcelona on Feb 26. The world's biggest mobile phone fair throws open its doors in Barcelona with the sector looking to artificial intelligence to try and reverse declining sales.
PHOTO : AFP
A mockup of the new Renault R5 E-Tech electric model car is seen at the French carmaker on Feb 26, during a press day ahead of the Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva.
PHOTO : AFP
This aerial photo taken on Feb 25, shows people attending a job fair in Zhengzhou, in central China's Henan province.
PHOTO : AFP
TOPSHOT - Paris Saint-Germain's Portuguese midfielder Danilo Pereira heads the ball during the French L1 football match between Rennes and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on Feb 25.
PHOTO : AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top