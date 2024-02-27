Today in Pictures, Feb 27, 2024

A reveler holds branches while passing through a firecrackers' bombardment during the 'The Bombing of Master Han Dan' celebration in Taitung, Taiwan, Feb 25. The Bombing of Master Han Dan is a ritual held on the 15th day of the Lunar New Year. The ritual consists in hurling firecrackers at a bare-chested man being carried atop a palanquin, a practice believed to bring good luck and ward off evil spirits.

PHOTO : EPA-EFE