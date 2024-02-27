Today in Pictures, Feb 27, 2024

 ‘The Bombing of Master Han Dan’ celebration in Taiwan, soaring temperature in Peru, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Feb 27, 2024
Feb 27, 2024, 02:24 PM
A reveler holds branches while passing through a firecrackers' bombardment during the 'The Bombing of Master Han Dan' celebration in Taitung, Taiwan, Feb 25. The Bombing of Master Han Dan is a ritual held on the 15th day of the Lunar New Year. The ritual consists in hurling firecrackers at a bare-chested man being carried atop a palanquin, a practice believed to bring good luck and ward off evil spirits. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Bathers enjoy a summer day due to the high temperatures at Agua Dulce beach in the Chorrillos district, Lima, Peru, Feb 25. PHOTO : REUTERS
Relatives of Guatemala's 1960-96 civil war victims take part in a march to mark the 25th anniversary of the publication of the Truth Commission's report in Guatemala City on Feb 25, 2024. The report confirmed that more than 200,000 people died or disappeared during the 36-year civil war and held Guatemala's Army responsible of 93 percent of the crimes. PHOTO : AFP
A donkey-pulled car passes in front of the Al-Faruq mosque, levelled by Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on a foggy day on Feb 25, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. PHOTO : AFP
A group of children enjoying the view of the coastal strip of Panama City on Feb 25, 2024. PHOTO : AFP
A woman jumps with a virtual image in background on the stand of Taiwanese consumer electronics company HTC at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the telecom industry's biggest annual gathering, in Barcelona on Feb 26. The world's biggest mobile phone fair throws open its doors in Barcelona with the sector looking to artificial intelligence to try and reverse declining sales. PHOTO : AFP
A mockup of the new Renault R5 E-Tech electric model car is seen at the French carmaker on Feb 26, during a press day ahead of the Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva. PHOTO : AFP
This aerial photo taken on Feb 25, shows people attending a job fair in Zhengzhou, in central China's Henan province. PHOTO : AFP
TOPSHOT - Paris Saint-Germain's Portuguese midfielder Danilo Pereira heads the ball during the French L1 football match between Rennes and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on Feb 25. PHOTO : AFP

