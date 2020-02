A photo issued on Feb 27, 2020, shows civil protection and health workers wearing protective suits and health masks while delivering the evening meal to the Bel Sit hotel in Alassio, italy. 34 people from Asti have been quarantined after a person staying at the hotel tested positive for Covid-19. Officials said that the number of people which have died due to the COVID-19 coronavirus in Italy has climbed to 12 while more than 400 persons have contracted the virus. PHOTO: EPA-EFE