Today in Pictures, Feb 26, 2021

One person killed on East-West line train track, fire investigation team visits blast site at Tuas, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel with the stationary MRT train on the east-bound track near Kallang station on 25 February 2021. Service along that line was disrupted after a person who entered a tunnel near Lavender
Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel with the stationary MRT train on the east-bound track near Kallang station on 25 February 2021. Service along that line was disrupted after a person who entered a tunnel near Lavender station was killed. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ARIFFIN JAMAR
A fire investigation team at the site of the explosion in an industrial building in Tuas on Feb 25, 2021. The blast occurred on Wednesday at the premises of Stars Engrg, a contractor dealing with fire protection systems.
A fire investigation team at the site of the explosion in an industrial building in Tuas on Feb 25, 2021. The blast occurred on Wednesday at the premises of Stars Engrg, a contractor dealing with fire protection systems. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/DESMOND FOO
The Singapore Pools outlet at Block 726 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 saw over 40 punters queueing between 11am and 11.30am on Feb 25, 2021.
The Singapore Pools outlet at Block 726 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 saw over 40 punters queueing between 11am and 11.30am on Feb 25, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/YONG LI XUAN
Punters hoping to win the jackpot prize in this year’s Toto Hongbao draw queueing at a Singapore Pools outlet in Hougang Street 61 on Feb 25, 2021.
Punters hoping to win the jackpot prize in this year’s Toto Hongbao draw queueing at a Singapore Pools outlet in Hougang Street 61 on Feb 25, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
This NASA photo released on Feb 24, 2021, shows images from NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover in Jezero Crater on Feb 21, 2021, after touching down on the Red Planet on Feb 18, 2021.
This NASA photo released on Feb 24, 2021, shows images from NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover in Jezero Crater on Feb 21, 2021, after touching down on the Red Planet on Feb 18, 2021. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
A photo issued on Feb 25, 2021, shows a tourist posing for a picture on the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb 20, 2021.
A photo issued on Feb 25, 2021, shows a tourist posing for a picture on the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb 20, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Russian artist Anis Kronidova performs during the immersive exhibition 'Syncretism | Infinity and Rose' by Russian artist Pavel Semchenko, the founder of the AX theater, director and performance artist in Moscow, Russia, Feb 25, 2021.
Russian artist Anis Kronidova performs during the immersive exhibition 'Syncretism | Infinity and Rose' by Russian artist Pavel Semchenko, the founder of the AX theater, director and performance artist in Moscow, Russia, Feb 25, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The full moon is seen as a boy passes by in a bicycle in Medellin, Colombia, on Feb 25, 2021.
The full moon is seen as a boy passes by in a bicycle in Medellin, Colombia, on Feb 25, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
This photo taken on Feb 24, 2021 shows people walking across an arcade decorated with lights at the citizen square in Zhangjiakou, in northern Hebei province.
This photo taken on Feb 24, 2021 shows people walking across an arcade decorated with lights at the citizen square in Zhangjiakou, in northern Hebei province. PHOTO: AFP
A ski jumper soars through the air above cardboard cut-outs placed in the stands to represent spectators during the trial round of the women's HS106 ski jumping event at the FIS Nordic Ski World Championships in Oberstdorf, southern Germany, on Feb 2
A ski jumper soars through the air above cardboard cut-outs placed in the stands to represent spectators during the trial round of the women's HS106 ski jumping event at the FIS Nordic Ski World Championships in Oberstdorf, southern Germany, on Feb 25, 2021. PHOTO: AFP