Today in Pictures, Feb 25, 2022

Firefighters work at the site of a damaged residential building, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 25, 2022, in this frame grab of a still image used in a video. PHOTO: UKRAINIAN MINISTRY OF EMERGENCIES VIA REUTERS TV
Residents inspect a building damaged by a magnitude 6.2 earthquake at Kajai village in West Pasaman, Indonesia, on February 25, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Floodwaters are seen in Murwillumbah in Northern NSW, Australia, February 25, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People wait to leave at the Kiev Central railway station in Kiev, Ukraine, February 24, 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine in the early morning of February 24 while the country's President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the nation to announce the imposition of martial law. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Members of the Russian community march during a demonstration against Russia, after it launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Workers removing safe distancing markers at Our Tampines Hub on February 24, 2022. The 1m safe distance requirement in mask-on settings, which was set to be removed today (Feb 25), will now remain in place. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/CHONG JUN LIANG
Pedestrians along a near empty street at night in Hong Kong, China, on February 24, 2022. Existing curbs on restaurants, gyms and other venues, and bans on flights from high-risk countries, rolled out in the past several weeks have failed to slow the spread of the omicron variant, with more than 61,000 infections diagnosed since the latest wave began. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Lighting strikes over the city of Lhokseumawe, Aceh on February 24, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Colourful costumed carnival revelers, groups and bands parade through the streets during the 'Fritschi Umzug' carnival parade on the so-called 'Fat Thursday', in Lucerne, Switzerland, February 24, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A model presents a creation from the Moschino Fall-Winter 2022/2023 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 24, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

