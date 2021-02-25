Today in Pictures, Feb 25, 2021

Military supporters clash with pro-democracy protesters in Yangon, Myanmar, landslide in Buranga, Indonesia, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
A military supporter points a sharp object as he confronts pro-democracy protesters during a military support rally in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 25, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Rescue teams conduct a search for miners buried by a landslide at an illegal gold mining operation in the village of Buranga in Parigi Moutong Regency, Central Sulawesi on Feb 25, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
This handout from Malaysia's Department of Information taken and released on Feb 24, 2021 shows Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin receiving the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a government clinic in Putrajaya. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
People walk past flags flying at half staff at the Washington Monument in memory of 500,000 deaths due to coronavirus disease in Washington, U.S., Feb 24, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A handout picture released by the regional government of Melilla shows workers removing a statue of former Spanish dictator General Francisco Franco in Melilla on Feb 23, 2021. Spain's north African enclave of Melilla removed the country's last public statue of former dictator General Francisco Franco 45 years after his death. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
Folk artists perform a lion dance as part of the Lunar New Year celebrations in a village in Zhangjiakou, in northern China's Hebei province on Feb 24, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
This photo taken late on Feb 24, 2021 in Zafferana Etnea, Sicily, shows lava flowing along the sides of the southern crater of the Etna volcano as a new eruptive episode of tall lava fountains, known as paroxysm, occurred. PHOTO: AFP
Spectators watch from a nearby hill as a laser show illuminates the ski jumping stadium during the opening ceremony for the 2021 FIS Nordic Skiing World Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany, Feb 24, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The moon is seen as people ride the Metro Cable in Medellin, Colombia, on Feb 24, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A general view of the United Center as the Chicago Bulls take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb 24, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP