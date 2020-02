Fans gather while watching a live broadcast of the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial service on a fan's iPad outside the Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles Lakers NBA star Kobe Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed along with seven others in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles on January 26. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP