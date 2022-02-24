The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Feb 24, 2022
Russia declares war on Ukraine, Hong Kong works to stem the spread of Covid-19 virus, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
People are seen outside the cordoned-off area around the remains of a shell in a street in Kyiv on February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway.
PHOTO: AFP
Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine today with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway.
PHOTO: AFP
QR codes for the LeaveHomeSafe Covid-19 contact-tracing app at an entrance to a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China, on February 24, 2022. Hong Kong requires at least one vaccine against Covid-19 to enter most public venues from malls to schools and restaurants, widening its vaccine bubble to stem the spread of the contagious omicron variant.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
People waiting outside Raffles Medical Centre at Tampines 1 shopping mall on February 23, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
People walks along a road during a heavy snowfall in Srinagar on February 23, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Nelli, a six-year-old unaccompanied migrant girl from Honduras, stands wrapped in an emergency blanket as she is asked by a Customs and Border Protection official to board a bus after she and others crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in La Joya, Texas, U.S., February 23, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The Lucerne carnival (Fasnacht) starts with the 'Urknall' (Big Bang) at five in the morning while a boat brings 'brother Fritschi', a traditional figure and his family to the city on Fat Thursday, in Lucerne, Switzerland, February 24, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A general view of Mount Fuji, Japan's highest mountain at 3,776 meters (12,388 feet) is pictured from Fujinoki Tagonoura Minato park in Fuji city, Shizuoka Prefecture on February 23, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Boats are docked at Folsom Lake Marina during a drought in Folsom, California, U.S., on February 21, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Gallery assistants hold an artwork entitled "Mao" by US artist Andy Warhol during a photocall of "20th/21st Century: London Evening Sale and Art of the Surreal Evening Sale" at Christie's auction house in London on February 23, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
