Today in Pictures, Feb 24, 2021

Covid-19 vaccination drive for active taxi and private-hire car drivers begin, golfer Tiger Woods injured in car crash in California, US, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures..

Published
1 hour ago
More than 50,000 active taxi and private-hire car drivers will be offered the chance to get their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by the end of this week. About 300 drivers, including cabbies Tham Yuet Kok (left) and Tan Eng Chuan (right), have received their first jabs as see on Feb 23, 2021, and those who are eligible will progressively receive text messages with a unique link for them to book their vaccination appointments online. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/CHONG JUN LIANG
A Genesis GV80 SUV driven by US golfer Tiger Woods of the US is seen at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, USA, Feb 23, 2021. According to a statement released by the LA County Sheriff, Tiger Woods was extricated from his vehicle and taken to the hospital. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Protesters hold up the three finger salute during a funeral for Thet Naing Win, who died from a gunshot wound while taking part in a demonstration against the military coup last week, in Mandalay on Feb 23, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Workers from the entertainment industry hold a demonstration against the government's Covid-19 restrictions and to demand the reopening of cinemas and theatres, outside a theatre, in Rome, Italy, Feb 23, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Asylum seekers carry fresh water distributed at a migrant camp at the U.S.-Mexico border on Feb 23, 2021 in Matamoros, Mexico. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, continues to erupt, as seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy, Feb 23, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Power-generating windmill turbines are seen during sunset in Bourlon, France, Feb 23, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
People taking selfies next to a display of umbrellas decorated with lights for the upcoming Lantern Festival on a commercial street in Hangzhou, in eastern China's Zhejiang province on Feb 22, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Snow covered figures are pictured at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea, Feb 23, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Kyrgyz berkutchi (eagle hunter) readies his bird for release at the traditional hunting festival Salburun in the village of Tuura-Suu near Issyk-Kul lake, 380 km from the capital Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Feb 23, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE