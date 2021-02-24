Today in Pictures, Feb 24, 2021

More than 50,000 active taxi and private-hire car drivers will be offered the chance to get their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by the end of this week. About 300 drivers, including cabbies Tham Yuet Kok (left) and Tan Eng Chuan (right), have received their first jabs as see on Feb 23, 2021, and those who are eligible will progressively receive text messages with a unique link for them to book their vaccination appointments online.

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/CHONG JUN LIANG