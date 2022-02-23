The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Feb 23, 2022
Snow in Srinagar, India, protest in Kyiv, Ukraine, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
2 min ago
A man covered with a polymer sheet walks through a snow-covered road during a snowfall in Srinagar, February 23, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Ukrainian National Guard servicemen stay in guard after activists set symbolic tomb crosses with the inscription "Russian occupier" during the rally called "Empire must die" outside the Russian embassy in Kyiv on February 22, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A Ukrainian service member walks along a trench at a position on the front line near the city of Novoluhanske in the Donetsk region, Ukraine February 22, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A view shows houses at a flooded area after high water levels on the River Severn, in Ironbridge, Britain, February 22, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Residents queue at a Covid-19 testing facility in Hong Kong, China, on February 23, 2022. Hong Kong will conduct compulsory testing of its entire 7.4 million population three times in March, deploying a key mainland China strategy in a bid to slow an outbreak that’s pushed the city’s resources to the brink.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Students from St. Andrew's Junior College react during the release of their A-Levels results on February 22, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/CHONG JUN LIANG
Sun halo seen over Zion Road on February 22, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
The statue of Abraham Lincoln is illuminated at sunrise as a visitor walks through the Lincoln Memorial on Presidents Day in Washington, DC, on February 21, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A visitor poses in Refik Anadol’s installation “Infinity Room” (2015) at the Kunsthalle Praha in Prague on February 20, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
France's Benoit Paire tears his t-shirt during his Mexico ATP Open 500 tennis match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the Arena GNP in Acapulco, Mexico, on February 22, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
TODAY IN PICTURES
