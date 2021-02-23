Today in Pictures, Feb 23, 2021

View of Kranji woodland mistakenly cleared, nationwide Covid-19 vaccinations for seniors begin, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
33 min ago
One of two plots of forested land at Kranji Road on Feb 22, 2021, after much of the site was mistakenly cleared. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
A couple, who wanted to be known only as Mr and Mrs Lim, getting their vaccination at Senja-Cashew Community Club on Feb 22, 2021. All seniors aged 70 and above will be able to get vaccinated by mid-March. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO
A portion of a panorama made up of individual images taken by the Navigation Cameras, or Navcams, aboard NASA's Perseverance Mars rover shows the Martian landscape, Feb 20, 2021. PHOTO: NASA/JPL-CALTECH VIA REUTERS
US President Joseph Biden (L), First Lady Jill Biden (C-L), Vice President Kamala Harris (C-R) and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff (R) hold a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony on the South Portico of the White House for the 500,000 Americans who have died from the Covid pandemic in Washington, DC, USA, Feb 22, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A photo issued on Feb 23, 2021, shows Special Security Unit (SSU) police members rollerblading during practice along the seafront in Karachi, Pakistan, Feb 19, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
The 139-year-old Victorian house known as the Englander House is hoisted on a flat bed and pulled down Franklin Street towards its new location six blocks away, as the original site is to be used to build a 48-unit, eight-story apartment building, in San Francisco, California, U.S., Feb 21, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial view taken on Feb 22, 2021 shows the site where Abraham, the father of three religions -- Judaism, Christianity and Islam -- is thought to have been born in the ancient city of Ur that falls now in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar province, around 375 kilometres southeast of Baghdad. PHOTO: AFP
Goats are seen on a sidewalk in Llandudno, Wales, Britain, on Feb 22, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Aerial view shows a boat making its way through the icy water of Lidingo, near Stockholm, Sweden, on Feb 22, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Ice sits at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., Feb 21, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS