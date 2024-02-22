The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Feb 22, 2024
Early blooming cherry blossoms in Japan, farmers protest in India, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
Feb 22, 2024, 03:11 PM
Published
Feb 22, 2024, 03:11 PM
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
Twitter
FB Messenger
Email
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/JnHxa
People take pictures with lit-up Kawazu cherry blossom trees, one of the earliest blooming cherry blossoms in Japan, in Kawazu, Shizuoka Prefecture on Feb 20.
PHOTO : AFP
A nihang or Sikh warrior holds a sword during a protest, as farmers march towards New Delhi to press for better crop prices promised to them in 2021, at Shambhu barrier, a border crossing between Punjab and Haryana states, India, on Feb 21.
PHOTO : REUTERS
A statue depicting the 'Dance at Bougival' 1883 painting by the French artist Pierre-Auguste Renoir is seen covered in snow in Seoul on Feb 22.
PHOTO : AFP
Workers remove snow from greenhouses in Huai'an, in eastern China's Jiangsu province on Feb 21.
PHOTO : AFP
FC Porto's Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa jumps to make a save during the UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg football match between FC Porto and Arsenal FC at the Dragao stadium in Porto on Feb 21.
PHOTO : AFP
A photo shows the coffins lying outside The Pantheon during a state ceremony for the induction into the mausoleum of Missak Manouchian and his wife Melinee, in Paris, on Feb 21. It is the first time that any foreign communist member of the French Resistance is being honoured despite many of them taking part in the underground battle against the Germans.
PHOTO : AFP
Displaced Palestinians check their belongings in a tiny coastal area of a territory named Al-Mawasi after Israeli tanks reportedly raided the sector, west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip on Feb 21, amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.
PHOTO : AFP
US Republican Presidential hopeful and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign event in Beaufort, South Carolina, on Feb 21. Haley announced that she will not not drop out of the Republican presidential race, regardless of the result in the South Carolina primary.
PHOTO : AFP
