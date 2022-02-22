The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Feb 22, 2022
Russian President Putin orders troops into eastern Ukraine, snow yoga with alpacas in Ontario, Canada, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
34 min ago
Military vehicles drive along a street after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine following the recognition of their independence, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 22, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Shelagh Kane takes part in a Snow Yoga with Alpacas class at Brae Ridge Farm and Sanctuary near Guelph, Ontario, Cananda, on February 20, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman strikes a pose in front of a statue on display as part of the exhibition 'Le Chat deambule' (The Cat Walks) during the show's opening in Geneva, Switzerland, February 21, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A girl with balloons and flowers at the arrival hall at the international terminal of Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, on February 21, 2022. Australia reopened its international borders to double-vaccinated visitors today, following almost two years of strict travel bans introduced to stem the spread of Covid-19.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Floodwaters inundate the Parramatta Ferry jetty on the Parramatta River in Sydney, Australia, February 22, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Volunteers decorate with flowers petals a display at the Bangladesh Central Language Martyrs' Memorial monument in homage to the martyrs of the 1952 Bengali language movement during the International Mother Language Day, in Dhaka on February 21, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Palestinian workers during the construction of a new building in the south of Gaza City on, February 21, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Sun halo seen from Tampines on February 22, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ARIFFIN JAMAR
Waves crash against a lighthouse during Storm Franklin at Boulogne-sur-Mer, February 21, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Lightning strikes during a thunderstorm in Montevideo on February 20, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
TODAY IN PICTURES
