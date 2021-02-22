Today in Pictures, Feb 22, 2021

Digital Chingay Parade, floods in Bekasi, Indonesia, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
An act in The Flame Of Resilience being performed by the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre at Singapore’s first digital Chingay Parade on Feb20, 2021. PHOTO:THE STRAITS TIMES/ARIFFIN JAMAR
Rescue personnel assist flood-affected residents in Bekasi, West Java, on Feb 20, 2021, following heavy overnight rains. PHOTO: AFP
Pieces of an airplane engine from Flight 328 sit scattered in a neighborhood on Feb 20, 2021 in Broomfield, Colorado. An engine on the Boeing 777 exploded after takeoff from Denver prompting the flight to return to Denver International Airport where it landed safely. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
An injured man is carried by rescue workers after protests against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, Feb 20, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A lava stream runs down the slopes as Mount Etna volcano erupts, as seen from Milo, near Catania, Sicily, Italy, Feb 21, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Farmers and agricultural workers attend a rally against farm laws, in Barnala, northern state of Punjab, India, Feb21, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A gold shop employee is dressed as the God of Wealth at a jewellery shop on God of Wealth Day, which falls on the 10th day of Lunar New Year, as Vietnamese hope buying gold would bring good luck, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb 21, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A worker is seen cleaning the facade of the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) building on Feb 18, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
A white peacock is pictured at the Animal Rescue Center Zoo de Castellar, in Castellar de la Frontera, southern Spain, on Feb 20, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
People navigate through a giant snow maze which was proclaimed the world's largest by Guinness World Records, in St. Adolphe, Manitoba, Canada, Feb19, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy during a photo shoot at the Brighton Beach in Melbourne on Feb 22, 2021, a day after his victory over Russia's Daniil Medvedev in their men's singles final match of the Australian Open tennis tournament. PHOTO: AFP
Australian Open champion Japan's Naomi Osaka poses with the trophy during a photo shoot at the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, on Feb 21, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS