Today in Pictures, Feb 21, 2023
Italy faces new drought alert as Venice canals run dry, A construction site themed cafe Area 092 in Seoul, South Korea and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
32 min ago
Published
32 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wv6v
Boats are pictured in a canal during a severe low tide in the lagoon city of Venice, Italy, Feb 17, 2023. Weeks of dry winter weather have raised concerns that Italy could face another drought after last summer’s emergency, with the Alps having received less than half of their normal snowfall, according to scientists and environmental groups.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An employee works at construction site themed cafe Area 092 in Seoul, South Korea, Feb 17, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Tourists ride inflatables to cross the Guape canyon in La Uribe municipality in the Meta Department, Colombia, on Feb 19, 2022. The Guape Canyon, a 35-metre-deep natural wonder, which served as a route for guerrillas in Colombia, was rediscovered thanks to the 2016 peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.
PHOTO: AFP
Costumed revellers take part in the Great Fool's Leap during the Rose Monday carnival parade through the old town in Wangen, Germany, Feb 20, 2023. Rose Monday is the traditional highlight of the carnival season in many German cities.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A 90-meter superyacht Dar (left), linked to Russian billionaire Ziyad al Manasir, seen moored in Singapore’s Marina at Keppel Bay on Feb 20, 2023. According to the SuperYachtFan website, the ship can carry 12 guests and has a crew of 31 people. Its running costs are about US$18 million (S$24 million) per year
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
An elderly man sits among the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, southeastern Turkey, on Feb 18, 2023. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of Feb 6, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and has killed more than 44,000 people.
PHOTO: AFP
The peloton rides during the first stage of the UAE cycling tour from al-Dhafra Castle to Qassar al-Mighayra St in al-Mirfa in the emirate of Abu Dhabi on Feb 20, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Carnival revellers take the metro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Feb 19, 2023. Shaking the ground to the beat of their drums, Rio de Janeiro's famed carnival parades returned Sunday in a swirl of glitter, sequins and samba, the festival's first full-on edition since Covid-19 and Brazil's bitterly divisive elections.
PHOTO: AFP
Hindu devotees are silhouetted against the setting sun as they perform rituals at Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati in Prayagraj on Feb 20, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
An airshow at NAVDEX, an annual event that happens alonside the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Feb 20, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Today in Pictures
