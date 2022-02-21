Today in Pictures, Feb 21, 2022

Beijing Winter Olympics closing ceremony, Storm Eunice batters London, Britain, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Performers during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Olympics at the National Stadium, Beijing, China, on February 20, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
The flags of the participating nations are carried by flagbearers during the Closing Ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, also known as Bird's Nest, in Beijing China, February 20, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The white-domed roof of the O2 arena is seen damaged by the wind, as a red weather warning was issued due to Storm Eunice, in London, Britain, February 18, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Waves crash against wind turbines during Storm Eunice at Boulogne-sur-Mer, France, February 18, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
People take part in a military exercise for civilians conducted by veterans of the Ukrainian National Guard Azov battalion in Kharkiv, Ukraine February 19, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Afghan people gather outside an eatery to receive bread and food as a part of alms in Kabul on February 19, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A worker removes dead anchovies washed up on the shores of the Coliumo beach near Concepcion, Chile February 20, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
This picture taken on February 19, 2022, shows a view of a rainbow in the sky behind a tree near Moshav Kmehin in Israel's southern Negev desert following heavy rainfall. PHOTO: AFP
Office buildings in the Central Business Distric on February 18, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Masked revellers wearing traditional carnival costumes pose at Cafe Florian, Venice on February 20, 2022, during the annual carnival. PHOTO: AFP

