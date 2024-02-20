Today in Pictures, Feb 20, 2024

A plane flying through a rainbow in California, US, people walking past plum blossoms in Nanjing, China, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A plane flying through a rainbow as it departs from Sacramento, California on Feb 19, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
People walking past plum blossoms in Nanjing, in China's eastern Jiangsu province on Feb 19, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A man cleaning his eye as dust blows on a windy day as farmers march towards New Delhi to press for better crop prices at a border crossing between Punjab and Haryana states, India, Feb 19, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Models presenting creations at the Burberry catwalk show during London Fashion Week in London, Britain, Feb 19, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
An Afghan tea vendor waiting for customers along the snow laden Qargha lakeside on the outskirts of Kabul on Feb 19, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Afghan women weaving carpet at a traditional factory in Kandahar on Feb 19, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
The mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri speaking as people gather for a vigil in memory of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, at the Capitoline Hill in Rome, Italy, Feb 19, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Activists gesturing during a demonstration calling for an end to the fighting between the M23 rebels and the Congolese army in Goma, North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo Feb 19, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Eliise Peterson of Estonia in action during the Women's 87 kg category at the 2024 EWF European Weightlifting Championships, in Sofia, Bulgaria, Feb 19, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A sign reading "Due to a strike, the Eiffel Tower is closed. We apoligize" hanging in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, Feb 19, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

