Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S., (centre), seen here on the podium, came out tops in the Women's Parallel Slalom City Event at the FIS Ski World Cup held in Hammarbybacken, Stockholm, Sweden, February 19, 2019. From left are 2nd placed Germany's Christina Geiger, and 3rd placed Sweden's Anna Swenn Larsson. PHOTO: TT NEWS AGENCY VIA REUTERS