Today in Pictures, Feb 2, 2024

A newborn reticulated giraffe in Chorzow, Poland; people exploring the ice walls in New Hampshire in the United States; and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
8 sec ago
Published
48 min ago
A newborn reticulated giraffe named Lilo (left) is presented during a press meeting at the Silesian Zoo in Chorzow, Poland, on Feb 1, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People exploring the ice walls, trails and caverns at Ice Castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, on Feb 1, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
French tightrope artist Philippe Petit performing “The Ribbon Walk” on a high wire among ribbons hung as part of the site-specific installation Divine Pathways at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York on Feb 1, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People walking along a path following the first snowfall of the winter on the outskirts of Srinagar, India, on Feb 1, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Greek university students clashing with riot police in Athens on Feb 1, 2024, during a demonstration against a planned Bill which will open the way for the operation of private universities. PHOTO: REUTERS
Afghans riding horses along the Qargha Lake on the outskirts of Kabul on Feb 1, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Residents pushing a makeshift raft loaded with a motorcycle through floodwaters brought about by heavy rains in Propseridad town, Agusan del Sur province, on southern Mindanao island in the Philippines, on Feb 1, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Reverend Rob Kelsey holding the annual Blessing of the Salmon service at Pedwell Landings in Norham, Britain, on Feb 1, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man watching a seagull at the Promenade des anglais in the French Riviera city of Nice on Feb 1, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Atmospheric river storms arriving at sunrise in Encinitas, California, on Feb 1, 2024. The storms are expected to bring heavy rain to southern California. PHOTO: REUTERS

