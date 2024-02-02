The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
Lianhe Zaobao
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Feb 2, 2024
A newborn reticulated giraffe in Chorzow, Poland; people exploring the ice walls in New Hampshire in the United States; and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
8 sec ago
Published
48 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
Twitter
FB Messenger
Email
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/cve5
A newborn reticulated giraffe named Lilo (left) is presented during a press meeting at the Silesian Zoo in Chorzow, Poland, on Feb 1, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People exploring the ice walls, trails and caverns at Ice Castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, on Feb 1, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
French tightrope artist Philippe Petit performing “The Ribbon Walk” on a high wire among ribbons hung as part of the site-specific installation Divine Pathways at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York on Feb 1, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People walking along a path following the first snowfall of the winter on the outskirts of Srinagar, India, on Feb 1, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Greek university students clashing with riot police in Athens on Feb 1, 2024, during a demonstration against a planned Bill which will open the way for the operation of private universities.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Afghans riding horses along the Qargha Lake on the outskirts of Kabul on Feb 1, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Residents pushing a makeshift raft loaded with a motorcycle through floodwaters brought about by heavy rains in Propseridad town, Agusan del Sur province, on southern Mindanao island in the Philippines, on Feb 1, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Reverend Rob Kelsey holding the annual Blessing of the Salmon service at Pedwell Landings in Norham, Britain, on Feb 1, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man watching a seagull at the Promenade des anglais in the French Riviera city of Nice on Feb 1, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Atmospheric river storms arriving at sunrise in Encinitas, California, on Feb 1, 2024. The storms are expected to bring heavy rain to southern California.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top