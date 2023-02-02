Today in Pictures, Feb 2, 2023

Turkish floating power plant that arrived in Havana Bay, Cuba, Air pollution in Bangkok, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
View of the Turkish floating power plant that arrived in Havana Bay, Cuba, Feb 1, 2023. A Turkish floating power plant arrived in Havana Bay to 'support generation' in Cuba, as reported by the Ministry of Energy and Mines. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A view of the skyline amid air pollution in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb 2, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Rescuers remove debris to search for survivors at a destroyed apartment building hit by a rocket during the night in downtown Kramatorsk on Feb 1, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. PHOTO: AFP
Workers clean debris and plastic waste at a beach in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia, Feb 2, 2023. Most of the trash ends up in the sea every rainy season due to the island's lack of a centralized waste management system. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Water is sprayed above the final 747 airplane produced by Boeing, a 747-8 Freighter for Atlas Air, as it taxis before take off from Paine Field in Everett, Washington on Feb 1, 2023. Boeing officially bids farewell to the original jumbo jet, the 747, as it makes its final commercial delivery of an aircraft that democratized flying and serves US presidents. PHOTO: AFP
Israelis surf with their kitesurfing boards in the Mediterranean sea during a stormy weather in Ashkelon, Israel on Feb 1, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Aerial picture of snow removal operation in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on Jan 27, 2023. On this picture: Dump of snow In just a few hours, tons of snow is removed from roadways to allow cars, bicycles and pedestrians to get around the island city. An enormous logistical effort with significant environmental costs, including impacts of road salt and emissions from these hundreds of the snow-clearing vehicles put into action an average of 100 days or more each year. PHOTO: AFP
Activists of the NGO Greenpeace project an image of fishes during a protest at the Monumento a la Revolucion in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb 1, 2023. Greenpeace asked that Mexican Minister of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard sign the Global Ocean Treaty to preserve Mexican biodiversity. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top