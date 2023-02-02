Today in Pictures, Feb 2, 2023

Aerial picture of snow removal operation in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on Jan 27, 2023. On this picture: Dump of snow In just a few hours, tons of snow is removed from roadways to allow cars, bicycles and pedestrians to get around the island city. An enormous logistical effort with significant environmental costs, including impacts of road salt and emissions from these hundreds of the snow-clearing vehicles put into action an average of 100 days or more each year.

PHOTO: AFP