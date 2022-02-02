Today in Pictures, Feb 2, 2022

Chinese New Year celebrations in Singapore, China prepares for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
1 min ago
A giant Cai Shen Ye (God of Wealth) float at the River Hongbao 2022 event at Gardens by the Bay on the first day of Chinese New Year, February 1, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/THADDEUS ANG
A man poses with the sentence: "Welcome to Beijing" written on his hazmat suit in Yanqing that hosts the alpine skiing and sliding venues ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, on January 31, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A person shovels snow in Boston, Massachusetts, on January 30, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
High waves hit the harbor in Lomma on January 30, 2022 where storm Malik continues to ravage in the Scania area. PHOTO: TT NEWS AGENCY VIA AFP
Visitors take in a 360 degree "immersive" animated projection inspired by the life and work of French painter Claude Monet (1840-1926), part of the "Monet's Garden" exhibition in Berlin on January 31, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A man, wearing a protective face mask, walks past the artwork "Le Moretti" created by artist Raymond Moretti (1931-2005) at the financial and business district of La Defense in Courbevoie near Paris, France, January 31, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Two gallery staff members look at two self-portraits paintings by Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh, during the media preview of the exhibition "Van Gogh self-portraits", at The Courtauld Gallery in London, on February 1, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A girl walks inside a room as she visits the 'Tel Aviv Pop-Up Museum', a temporary art museum in two condemned Tel Aviv residential buildings where the works of 150 artists and designers are displayed, before the buildings are demolished in Tel Aviv Israel February 1, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman skates during sunrise at the sidewalk of Barceloneta beach, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Barcelona, Spain, February 1, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
The peloton rides during the first stage of the Saudi Tour from Winter Park near Saudi Arabia's northwestern city of al-Ula on February 1, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top