Today in Pictures, Feb 2, 2021

Heavy rainfall hits Paris, France, Myanmar military stages coup, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 min ago
Pedestrians climb along a railing on the banks of the Seine river submerged in floodwater near Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, on Feb 1, 2021. Heavy rainfall has caused the Seine river to rise 4 meters above its usual level, causing the riverbanks to flood in certain areas in Paris. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Soldiers stand guard along a blockaded road near Myanmar's Parliament in Naypyidaw on Feb 2, 2021, as Myanmar's generals appeared in firm control a day after a surgical coup that saw democracy heroine Aung San Suu Kyi detained. PHOTO: AFP
Myanmar migrants hold up portraits of Aung San Suu Kyi as they take part in a demonstration outside the Myanmar embassy in Bangkok on Feb 1, 2021, after Myanmar's military detained the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the country's president in a coup. PHOTO: AFP
People make a giant snow ball during a winter storm at Brighton Beach, New York, U.S., Feb 1, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A cyclist rides down a snow-covered road in Philadelphia, Feb. 1, 2021. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A photo released on Feb 1, 2021, shows a man pulling a bin with Usman Khan, 29, dressed up as Charlie Chaplin during a street performance in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Jan 28, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A photo released on Feb 1, 2021, shows a technician by CTRL Robotics company performing a test of room service function of a robot in the Sky Hotel in Sandton, South Africa, on Jan 29, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
This photo taken on January 30, 2021 shows winter swimmers in fancy costumes diving into a partly frozen lake in Shenyang, in northeastern China's Liaoning province at a temperature of minus 23 degrees Celsius. PHOTO: AFP
A man visits the Sistine Chapel on the reopening day of the Vatican museum on Feb 1, 2021 in Vatican City, as the city-state eases its closure aimed at curbing the spread of the Covid-19 infection, caused by the new coronavirus.PHOTO: AFP
Punxsutawney Phil, the weather-predicting groundhog, enjoys a sprig of Kale in his holding pen before a Zoom call with schoolchildren in hundreds of schools throughout the United States on Gobblers Knob on February 1, 2021 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP