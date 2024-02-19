The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Feb 19, 2024
A hot air balloon drifting in the French Alps, the Republic of Korea Air Force’s Black Eagles performing at the Changi Exhibition Centre, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Feb 19, 2024, 12:38 PM
Published
Feb 19, 2024, 12:38 PM
A hot air balloon drifting over the Massif du Mont-Blanc mountains range in the French Alps in France on Feb 18, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
The Republic of Korea Air Force’s Black Eagles performing during the media preview of Singapore Airshow 2024, held at the Changi Exhibition Centre on Feb 18, 2024.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Ireland's Daniel Wiffen in action during the men's 1500m freestyle final at the World Aquatics Championships held in Doha, Qatar on Feb 18, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Jose Caicedo (R) of Pumas vying for the ball with Santiago Muñoz of Santos during a Liga MX round seven match between Pumas and Santos in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb 18, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Hindu devotee (right) sitting on a weighing scale to buy jaggery, a form of unrefined sugar, to worship tribal deities at a wholesale shop in Hyderabad, India on Feb 18, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A farmer competing in a traditional bull race in Swabi, Pakistan on Feb 18, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrating with the Rotterdam Open trophy after winning the final against Australia's Alex de Minaur at the ATP 500 - Rotterdam Open in Netherlands on Feb 18, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A model presenting a creation by South Korean designer Eudon Choi for his Autumn/Winter 2024 collection during London Fashion Week in London on Feb 18, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Daniel Danklmaier from Austria racing during the Super-G event of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Kvitfjell, Norway, on Feb 18, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Workers putting down large plastic tarps to cover the side of a hill in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on Feb. 18, 2024, in preparation for heavy rains and potential flooding.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
