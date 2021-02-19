Today in Pictures, Feb 19, 2021

Launch of Connect@Changi's safe business travel facility, cold weather stuns sea turtles, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Connect@ Changi’s allows short-term business travellers to stay and have meetings at a dedicated facility at the Singapore Expo without having to first quarantine themselves, Feb 18, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
A handout photo made available by the Texas Game Wardens of the Texas Parks and Wildlife department shows some of the 141 sea turtles rescued from the frigid waters of the Brownsville Ship Channel and surrounding bays, abroad the PV Murchison, in Texas, USA, Feb 17, 2021. Sea turtles, a cold-blooded reptile, become cold stunned and can't swim when the water temperature drops below 10 degrees Celsius. A winter storm has brought historic cold weather across the United States. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA EPA-EFE
People charge their cell phones and warm up inside a vehicle near Austin, Texas, Feb 16, 2021. Texas continues to endure frigid weather and electricity outages as another winter storm is spreading across much of the country. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A handout photo made available by NASA shows members of NASA's Perseverance Mars rover team watch in mission control as the first images arrive moments after the spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, USA, Feb 18, 2021. PHOTO: NASA VIA EPA-EFE
Medical personnel carry the body of the young woman protester Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, 20, who was shot in the head last week as police tried to disperse a crowd, after she died in a hospital in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on Feb 19, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Leftist students along with others block train tracks to disrupt the suburban railway service to protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms, police brutality in West Bengal and the petrol price hike, in Kolkata on Feb 18, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Firefighters extinguish a burning car after an explosion at a domestic wax factory in Bogota, Colombia, Feb 18, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
The Statue of Liberty is seen at sunset through the steel-wire suspension cables of the Brooklyn Bridge on Feb 17, 2021 in New York City. PHOTO: AFP
A player takes part in the traditional game of Buzkashi in Paryan district of Panjshir province, Afghanistan, Feb 16, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A photo issued in Feb 18, 2021, shows a giant projection of the NASA Mars 2020 mission logo on the north face of the Eiger mountain (left), NASA logo on the Monch mountain (center) and and astronaut on the Jungfrau mountain (right), by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter, from the alpine resort of Mannlichen, Switzerland, Feb 14, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE