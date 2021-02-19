Today in Pictures, Feb 19, 2021

A handout photo made available by the Texas Game Wardens of the Texas Parks and Wildlife department shows some of the 141 sea turtles rescued from the frigid waters of the Brownsville Ship Channel and surrounding bays, abroad the PV Murchison, in Texas, USA, Feb 17, 2021. Sea turtles, a cold-blooded reptile, become cold stunned and can't swim when the water temperature drops below 10 degrees Celsius. A winter storm has brought historic cold weather across the United States.

PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA EPA-EFE