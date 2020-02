A passenger (C) leaves on foot after dismembarking the Diamond Princess cruise ship in quarantine due to fears of the new COVID-19 coronavirus, at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama on February 19, 2020. Several hundred passengers who have endured a torrid 14-day quarantine aboard a coronavirus-riddled cruise ship in Japan are set to disembark February 19 -- if they have tested negative. PHOTO: AFP