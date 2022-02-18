Today in Pictures, Feb 18, 2022

Knife-wielding man shot by police outside Clementi police station, aerial display at Singapore Airshow, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
1 hour ago
Police officers placing evidence cards on the ground at the entrance of the police station on Feb 17, 2022. A man armed with a knife was shot outside Clementi police centre after he lunged at one of three police officers at the scene. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/DESMOND WEE
The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F16C wows the crowd at the Singapore Airshow 2022 on February 17, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/CHONG JUN LIANG
Syrian firefighters extinguish fire following artillery shelling by the Syrian regime on a fuel depot affiliated to the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) jihadist group on February 16, 2022, in the northwestern rebel-held town of Dana. PHOTO: AFP
Demonstrators sit in a hot-tub during a protest by truck drivers over pandemic health rules and the Trudeau government, outside the parliament of Canada in Ottawa on February 16, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Statues of the exhibition 'Le Chat deambule' (The Cat wanders), which features the iconic character Le Chat created by famous Belgian cartoonist Philippe Geluck, are erected in Geneva, Switzerland, February 17, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A child checks out ornamental fish displayed at a pet shop in Chennai on February 17, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Israeli farmer Tzachi Ariel presents his large-sized strawberry at a growing field near Moshav Kadima-Zoran, near the city of Netanya, Israel, February 17, 2022. Ariel's giant strawberry won the Guinness World Record as the world's largest strawberry, weighing 289 grams. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Multiple lights and sound displays create an art installation entitled 'Space, The Universe and Everything ', an artistic collaboration by Luxmuralis, in Liverpool Cathedral, Liverpool, north west England on February 17, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
People visit the Atelier des Lumieres, in Paris on February 17, 2022 during a press preview of the exhibition titled "Cezanne, Provence lights" (Cezanne, lumieres de Provence) devoted to the French artist on the eve of its opening in Paris. PHOTO: AFP
This combination of pictures shows Finland's Jon Sallinen crashing into a cameraperson as he competes in the freestyle skiing men's freeski halfpipe qualification run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on February 17, 2022. Freestyle skier Sallinen had an unfortunate cameraman to thank at the Beijing Olympics after crashing into him, helping to provide a "cushion" from a heavy fall. PHOTO: AFP

