Today in Pictures, Feb 18, 2022

This combination of pictures shows Finland's Jon Sallinen crashing into a cameraperson as he competes in the freestyle skiing men's freeski halfpipe qualification run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on February 17, 2022. Freestyle skier Sallinen had an unfortunate cameraman to thank at the Beijing Olympics after crashing into him, helping to provide a "cushion" from a heavy fall.

PHOTO: AFP