Today in Pictures, Feb 18, 2021

Woman killed by falling tree in Marsiling Park, migrant workers help visually impaired pedestrians, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
33 min ago
NParks personnel doing an investigation on the fallen tree in Marsiling Park on Feb 18, 2021.
NParks personnel doing an investigation on the fallen tree in Marsiling Park on Feb 18, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO
Police and undertakers removing the body from the scene in Marsiling Park on Feb 18, 2021.
Police and undertakers removing the body from the scene in Marsiling Park on Feb 18, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO
Mr Edwin Khoo, head of braille production and the library services centre at the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped, being guided by Mr S.M. Liton, and SAVH librarian Kelvin Tan being guided by Mr Periyasami Vasanthakumar as they walk
Mr Edwin Khoo, head of braille production and the library services centre at the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped, being guided by Mr S.M. Liton, and SAVH librarian Kelvin Tan being guided by Mr Periyasami Vasanthakumar as they walk towards Caldecott MRT station. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
The hearse of Mr Wilson Teo, one of the passengers who died in the Tanjong Pagar crash, arriving at Mandai Crematorium on Feb 17, 2021, where he was cremated following the service, at about 6.30pm.
The hearse of Mr Wilson Teo, one of the passengers who died in the Tanjong Pagar crash, arriving at Mandai Crematorium on Feb 17, 2021, where he was cremated following the service, at about 6.30pm. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 17, 2021.
Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 17, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Students use a bamboo raft to cross a river at a village in Siron, Aceh province on Feb 17, 2021.
Students use a bamboo raft to cross a river at a village in Siron, Aceh province on Feb 17, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
The Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S., Feb 17, 2021.
The Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S., Feb 17, 2021. PHOTO: COURIER-POST/USA TODAY VIA REUTERS
A photo issued on Feb 17, 2021, shows an aerial view of a newly-constructed cement camp funded by an international charity, sheltering Syrians displaced by conflict in the village of Niyarah in the rebel-controlled northern countryside of Syria's Ale
A photo issued on Feb 17, 2021, shows an aerial view of a newly-constructed cement camp funded by an international charity, sheltering Syrians displaced by conflict in the village of Niyarah in the rebel-controlled northern countryside of Syria's Aleppo province close to the border with Turkey on Feb 2, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A Venetian wearing a carnival mask and costume parades at St. Mark's Square in Venice on Feb 16, 2021, despite the carnival being cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
A Venetian wearing a carnival mask and costume parades at St. Mark's Square in Venice on Feb 16, 2021, despite the carnival being cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO: AFP
People walk over the 'Inside Out' art project, part of the PHOTO 2021 International Festival of Photography, during its installation at Federation Square in Melbourne, Australia, Feb 18, 2021. The art work, composed of around 1,000 portraits invitin
People walk over the 'Inside Out' art project, part of the PHOTO 2021 International Festival of Photography, during its installation at Federation Square in Melbourne, Australia, Feb 18, 2021. The art work, composed of around 1,000 portraits inviting the public to reflect on personal identity, marks the opening week of PHOTO 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A french bulldog named Magnolia wears a Chanel pouch outside Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week: The Shows (NYFW) on Feb 16, 2021 in New York City.
A french bulldog named Magnolia wears a Chanel pouch outside Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week: The Shows (NYFW) on Feb 16, 2021 in New York City.PHOTO: AFP
Art handlers pose with 'Ann in a Red Jumper' (L) and 'Portrait of Ann' (R) with 'Head of a Boy' (C) all painted by LS Lowry, as preparations take place at Christie's ahead of a livestream auction of Modern British Art on March 1, in London, Britain,
Art handlers pose with 'Ann in a Red Jumper' (L) and 'Portrait of Ann' (R) with 'Head of a Boy' (C) all painted by LS Lowry, as preparations take place at Christie's ahead of a livestream auction of Modern British Art on March 1, in London, Britain, Feb 17, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS