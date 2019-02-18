Today in Pictures, Feb 18, 2019

Tibetan Buddhist monks carry a huge rolled-up painting of Buddha at the Labrang Monastery in Xiahe in Gansu province, China; several cars crash during the 61st Annual Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, Florida; and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Several cars crash during the Monster Energy Nascar Cup Series' 61st Annual Daytona 500 event at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Feb 17, 2019.
Several cars crash during the Monster Energy Nascar Cup Series' 61st Annual Daytona 500 event at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Feb 17, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A girl draws water from a fountain a day after the postponement of the presidential election in Kano, Nigeria, on Feb 17, 2019.
A girl draws water from a fountain a day after the postponement of the presidential election in Kano, Nigeria, on Feb 17, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A veiled woman looks back at al-Hol camp in al-Hasakeh governorate in north-eastern Syria on Feb 17, 2019.
A veiled woman looks back at al-Hol camp in al-Hasakeh governorate in north-eastern Syria on Feb 17, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A flock of birds flies over the Rio Bravo, a natural border between Eagle Pass, Texas, United States, and Piedras Negras, Coahuila state, Mexico, as seen from Piedras Negras, on Feb 17, 2019.
A flock of birds flies over the Rio Bravo, a natural border between Eagle Pass, Texas, United States, and Piedras Negras, Coahuila state, Mexico, as seen from Piedras Negras, on Feb 17, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Haitian women sell charcoal next to the market of Kokoyet, in the commune of Petion Ville, in the capital of Haiti, Port-au-Prince, on Feb 17, 2019.
Haitian women sell charcoal next to the market of Kokoyet, in the commune of Petion Ville, in the capital of Haiti, Port-au-Prince, on Feb 17, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Two female border collies Geneva and Belka react during training on the frozen Yenisei River outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia, on Feb 17, 2019.
Two female border collies Geneva and Belka react during training on the frozen Yenisei River outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia, on Feb 17, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman dressed in traditional clothes performs near the City Walls in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, China, during a celebration of the Lantern Festival and Chinese New Year on Feb 17, 2019.
A woman dressed in traditional clothes performs near the City Walls in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, China, during a celebration of the Lantern Festival and Chinese New Year on Feb 17, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People visit a night market in Hong Kong on Feb 17, 2019.
People visit a night market in Hong Kong on Feb 17, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Tibetan Buddhist monks carry a huge rolled-up thangka (sacred painting on cloth) depicting Buddha after showing it to devotees during the Monlam Great Prayer Festival at Labrang Monastery in Xiahe, an ethnically Tibetan town in Gansu province, China,
Tibetan Buddhist monks carry a huge rolled-up thangka (sacred painting on cloth) depicting Buddha after showing it to devotees during the Monlam Great Prayer Festival at Labrang Monastery in Xiahe, an ethnically Tibetan town in Gansu province, China, on Feb 17, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A serviceman of the Belarusian Interior Ministry's special forces unit performs during the Winter Fun event at the base in Minsk, Belarus, on Feb 17, 2019.
A serviceman of the Belarusian Interior Ministry's special forces unit performs during the Winter Fun event at the base in Minsk, Belarus, on Feb 17, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
2 hours ago