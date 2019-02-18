Today in Pictures, Feb 18, 2019

Tibetan Buddhist monks carry a huge rolled-up painting of Buddha at the Labrang Monastery in Xiahe in Gansu province, China; several cars crash during the 61st Annual Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, Florida; and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.