Today in Pictures, Feb 17, 2022

Hong Kong battles surge of Covid-19 cases, mudslide in Petropolis, Brazil, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
36 min ago
Patients displaying Covid-19 symptoms at a temporary triage area next to the emergency department at the Caritas Medical Center hospital in Hong Kong, China, on February 16, 2022. President Xi Jinping called for all necessary measures to get Hong Kong's virus outbreak under control, an unusually direct intervention that leaves the city's leaders even less room to deviate from China's Covid Zero policy. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
An overview of a site of a mudslide at Morro da Oficina after pouring rains in Petropolis, Brazil February 16, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
People try to rescue items from cars destroyed by a flash flood in Petropolis, Brazil on February 16, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Demo fly over by Boeing's wide-bodied B777-9 during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at the Changi Exhibition Centre on February 16, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GIN TAY
A local resident boards a train at a suburban area of Kyiv, Ukraine February 16, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A vessel of the Russian Navy is seen through a flock of birds in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea February 16, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Two dogs sit on the runway before the Bibhu Mohapatra show during New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on February 15, 2022, in New York City. PHOTO: AFP
This aerial photo taken on February 15, 2022, shows people visiting a lantern show during the Lantern Festival in Yantai in China's eastern Shandong province. PHOTO: AFP
Screens show devotees gathering via Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, following the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 16, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Jesper Tjader of Sweden in action during the men's freeski slopestyle event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China, on February 16, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top