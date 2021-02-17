Today in Pictures, Feb 17, 2021

DPM Heng Swee Keat delivers Budget speech, protests continue in Myanmar, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat ditched his car and walked across the street from his office in the Treasury building to Parliament to deliver his Budget speech on Feb 16, 2021.
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat ditched his car and walked across the street from his office in the Treasury building to Parliament to deliver his Budget speech on Feb 16, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
People protest the recent military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on Feb. 16, 2021.
People protest the recent military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on Feb. 16, 2021. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A man uses a wooden stick to move dead sardines washed up on the shores of the Laraquete river, as local authorities say the fish could have died due to a lack of oxygen in the water, in Laraquete, Chile, Feb 15, 2021.
A man uses a wooden stick to move dead sardines washed up on the shores of the Laraquete river, as local authorities say the fish could have died due to a lack of oxygen in the water, in Laraquete, Chile, Feb 15, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A dog with blue fur is pictured inside a cage at a veterinary hospital where it was taken for examination, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Feb 16, 2021. A pack of stray dogs with blue fur was found earlier this month near an abandoned chemical plant in t
A dog with blue fur is pictured inside a cage at a veterinary hospital where it was taken for examination, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Feb 16, 2021. A pack of stray dogs with blue fur was found earlier this month near an abandoned chemical plant in the city of Dzerzhinsk. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man comes out of a plastic dome rural hospital built to isolate Covid-19 patients during an inspection, in Bogota on Feb 16, 2021.
A man comes out of a plastic dome rural hospital built to isolate Covid-19 patients during an inspection, in Bogota on Feb 16, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A snowman is pictured in front of the Parthenon temple atop the Athenian Acropolis hill during heavy snowfalls in Athens on Feb 16, 2021.
A snowman is pictured in front of the Parthenon temple atop the Athenian Acropolis hill during heavy snowfalls in Athens on Feb 16, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A lenten cloth (Fastentuch) in the shape of a giant pullover by Austrian artist Erwin Wurm obscurs the high altar of the Catholic St Stepehn's Cathedral (Stephansdom) in Vienna, Austria, on Feb 16, 2021.
A lenten cloth (Fastentuch) in the shape of a giant pullover by Austrian artist Erwin Wurm obscurs the high altar of the Catholic St Stepehn's Cathedral (Stephansdom) in Vienna, Austria, on Feb 16, 2021. PHOTO: APA VIA AFP
Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, spews volcanic ash as it leaps into action, seen from the village of Catania, Italy, Feb 16, 2021.
Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, spews volcanic ash as it leaps into action, seen from the village of Catania, Italy, Feb 16, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Serena Williams of the US hits a return against Romania's Simona Halep during their women's singles quarter-final match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Feb 16, 2021.
Serena Williams of the US hits a return against Romania's Simona Halep during their women's singles quarter-final match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Feb 16, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
RB Leipzig's Hungarian goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi looks at the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg football match between RB Leipzig and FC Liverpool at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Feb 16, 2021.
RB Leipzig's Hungarian goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi looks at the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg football match between RB Leipzig and FC Liverpool at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Feb 16, 2021. PHOTO: AFP