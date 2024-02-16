The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
Lianhe Zaobao
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Feb 16, 2024
North Koreans paying their respects to former leaders, a spectacular sunrise over the French Alps, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
Feb 16, 2024, 03:45 PM
Published
Feb 16, 2024, 03:45 PM
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
Twitter
FB Messenger
Email
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/ihqw
People bowing as they visit the statues of late North Korean leaders Kim Il-Sung and Kim Jong-Il to pay their respects on the occasion of the 82nd birthday of late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, known as the "Day of the Shining Star", on Mansu Hill in Pyongyang on Feb 16, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Displaced Palestinian children, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, playing on a rope as they take shelter at the border with Egypt, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Feb 15, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A displaced Palestinian child, who fled his house due to Israeli strikes looking through a window as he takes shelter at the border with Egypt, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Feb 15, 2024.
REUTERS
Dark clouds are seen above Gaza as smoke rises, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza border, as seen from Israel, Feb 15, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A farmer showing an injury caused during a protest at a border crossing between Punjab and Haryana states, at a hospital in Rajpura, in the northern state of Punjab, India, Feb 15, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Striking truck drivers block a highway in Jorobas to protest lawlessness on the roads that has led to a rise in robberies and extortion, in Jorobas, Mexico, Feb 15, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Zoe Hobbs of New Zealand wins the women's 100m event during the Maurie Plant athletics meet at Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne on Feb 15, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A view of the Massif du Mont-Blanc mountain range in the French Alps in France during sunrise on Feb 15, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Passengers walking on a train platform at the Gare Montparnasse train station, next to a OuiGo train, in Paris on Feb 15, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Georgians celebrating Lamproba, a traditional religious festival honouring the dead by burning fires at their graves, believed to warm their souls, in the highland townlet of Mestia, located at an elevation of 1,500m in the Caucasus Mountains, in northwestern Georgia's Svaneti region on Feb 14, 2024.
AFP
A prisoner detained in connection with unrest over the last three years hugs a friend after being released in Dakar, Senegal, on Feb 15, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
US' Jake Foster competes in a semi-final of the men's 200m breaststroke swimming event during the World Aquatics Championships at Aspire Dome in Doha on Feb 15, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top