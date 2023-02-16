Today in Pictures, Feb 16, 2023

Residents and passers-by at Block 110 Bishan Street 12 in Singapore have been dealing with a crow menace over the past week. The National Parks Board said it has been working with Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council to reduce the crow population in the area. It has been monitoring for crow nests since Feb, 7, 2023, and has begun to remove them. It has also been trapping birds, which will be euthanised, and trees are being pruned.

ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH