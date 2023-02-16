Today in Pictures, Feb 16, 2023

Sun sets waterfall ablaze in Yosemite National Park ‘firefall’, plum trees in full bloom in Ningbo, China, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
February 16, 2023 at 8:57 PM
Published
February 16, 2023 at 7:29 PM
A spectacular “firefall” wowing visitors in California’s Yosemite National Park on Feb 15, 2023, with the setting sun lighting up the waterfall like a ribbon of fire. For just a couple of weeks every year, the last rays of daylight hit Horsetail Fall, appearing to set the water alight like a river of lava gushing down a mountainside. PHOTO: REUTERS
Residents and passers-by at Block 110 Bishan Street 12 in Singapore have been dealing with a crow menace over the past week. The National Parks Board said it has been working with Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council to reduce the crow population in the area. It has been monitoring for crow nests since Feb, 7, 2023, and has begun to remove them. It has also been trapping birds, which will be euthanised, and trees are being pruned. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
An aerial photo taken on Feb 16, 2023 shows people enjoying the plum blossom in Ningbo, in China's eastern Zhejiang province. PHOTO: AFP
A pre-historic cachalot – or sperm whale – fossil discovered by researchers of a Peruvian university is presented for public viewing at the Natural History Museum in Lima, Peru, on Feb 15, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A view of an illegal mining site during an operation by the Brazilian authorities against the advance of deforestation and illegal mining in Itaituba, Brazil, on Feb 15, 2023. It is one of the areas of the jungle most affected by deforestation. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Ms Adriana Pena Fumero is proclaimed the new queen of the Santa Cruz de Tenerife Carnival during the gala held in Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands on Feb 15, 2023. The famous carnival is the most “Brazilian” of all the Spanish carnivals. For 15 days, the streets of the city come alive with joie de vivre, freedom and extravagance. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A child smiling while selling cotton candy near the rubble of a collapsed building in Syria's rebel-held village of Atarib, in the north-western Aleppo province, on Feb 14, 2023, following last week's earthquake. More than 35,000 people were killed as the quake devastated swathes of Syria and neighbouring Turkey. PHOTO: AFP
Visitors taking pictures of giant panda Xiang Xiang at Ueno Zoological Gardens in Tokyo, Japan, on Feb 16, 2023. Thousands of fans pre-selected by lottery will be able to briefly see the five-year-old giant panda until Feb 19, before Xiang Xiang is sent to China. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top