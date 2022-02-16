Today in Pictures, Feb 16, 2022

Protest in Ontario, Canada, spike in Covid-19 cases in Seoul, South Korea, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
1 hour ago
Trucks block downtown streets near the Parliament Buildings as a demonstration led by truck drivers protesting vaccine mandates continues on February 15, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
People wait in line to be tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a testing centre in Seoul on February 16, 2022, after South Korea's daily infections rose sharply to hit a new high of over 90,000. PHOTO: AFP
Recruit Ashwin Sunil Hathiramani was among 60 recruits who received their SAR 21 rifles at the weapons presentation ceremony during the Total Defence Day commemoration event held at The Float @ Marina Bay on February 15, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/CHONG JUN LIANG
Liang Tian Kong, Master Technical Specialist demonstrates how to service a bus during a media coverage at Ulu Pandan Bus Depot on February 15, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GIN TAY
A commercial airline aircraft flies before the rising waxing gibbous moon above Kuwait City on February 15, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
An elephant decorated for the annual "Nawam Perahera" cultural pageant carries a casket containing relics in front of the Gangarama Temple during the Navam Perahera festival in Colombo, on February 15, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Sri Lankan traditional dancers perform during the annual Buddhist cultural pageant at the historic Gangaramaya Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, February 15, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People release a sky lantern to celebrate the traditional Chinese Lantern Festival, marking the end of the Lunar New Year celebrations in Port Klang, Malaysia, February 15, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Chimneys and cooling towers at the Belchatow coal powered power plant, operated by PGE SA, in Belchatow, Poland, on February 13, 2022. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Higuchi Wakaba of Japan in action during the women's single figure skating event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China, on February 15, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top